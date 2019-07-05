JUST IN
You are here: Home » PTI Stories » National » News

Halle Berry congratulates Halle Bailey on her 'Little Mermaid' casting

Comprehensive restructuring of National Highways Programme on cards: FM
Business Standard

Anantnag municipal council officer attached after video showing him accepting bribe went viral

Press Trust of India  |  Srinagar 

The divisional administration Kashmir has attached an officer of Municipal Council Anantnag after a video showing him allegedly accepting bribe went viral on the social media, officials said on Friday.

Kashmir Divisional Commissioner Baseer Khan has attached Executive Officer (EO) Ghulam Mohammad Malik with the office of deputy commissioner Anantnag till the veracity of the video is ascertained by the concerned agencies, the officials said.

The video shows Malik accepting money from a person (not seen in video), in a room at an unknown location, allegedly as a bribe in lieu of providing him building permission.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Fri, July 05 2019. 12:00 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU