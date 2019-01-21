Anthony Rapp hopes he helped 'change the culture' by revealing Kevin Spacey sexual assault

has said he came forward with sexual assault allegations against because he feared such incidents would keep happening if he remained silent.

accused the veteran of making an advance on him at a house party when he was 14 and was 25, reported Deadline.

In a red carpet interview at the premiere for the second season of "Star Trek Discovery", Rapp, who plays Lt Paul Stamets on the show, said he wanted to contribute to the change which started happening post #Me Too movement.

"I know that it's something that needs continued movement forward and I'm going to keep doing my best to be a part of the movement forward.

"I was just concerned that it would be something that could keep happening, so if I could do something that would make a difference, I was eager to," said.

On his part, claimed he did not remember the Rapp encounter, but said he would apologise if the allegations were true.

After Rapp's accusations, more than a dozen other Spacey accusers came forward, leading to the losing his lead role on the Netflix series "House of Cards".

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)