Three persons, including two officials of state-owned city planning agency CIDCO, have been arrested in a Rs 2.50 lakh case, the Anti- Bureau (ACB) said Tuesday.

and Pritamsingh Rajput, both officials of ( of Maharashtra Ltd), and one Pradip Patil were booked under the Prevention of Act, of Police (ACB- unit) said in a release.

They were arrested Monday after a man, who is into business, filed a complaint with the Navi unit of the ACB, the release said.

Khadse (52) and Rajput (39) had allegedly sought a bribe of Rs 10 lakh from the complainant for not demolishing an "illegal" structure, ad measuring 2,178 sq ft, built by his associate on a piece of land in Navi Mumbai, it said.

The complainant was in the business of purchasing lands in Thane and and developing them.

Khadse was a of of unauthorised construction at CIDCO, while Rajput, a development officer, his senior in the same department, the release said.

After negotiations the bribe amount was brought down to Rs 8 lakh, which the complainant agreed to pay to the two officials in instalments, it said.

At the same time he approached the ACB, which laid a trap and caught Patil, who works as a at canteen, accepting the first instalment of Rs 2.50 lakh on behalf of the two officials, the release said.

A further probe is underway, it added.

