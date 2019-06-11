Two men arrested in Karnataka for 'abusive' video against Deve Gowda family:Police

Two men have been arrested and remanded to judicial custody in for allegedly posting a video abusing former H D Deve and his family on

On a complaint from a ruling JD(S) office-bearer, the two, said to be party supporters, were arrested Saturday under IPC sections 504 (Intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace) and 505 (statements conducing to public mischief), police said.

The duo was peeved at the poor performance of JD(S) in the recent election and blamed "family politics" of the JDS supremo for it, police said.

Identified by police as Siddaraju, a petrol pump attendant, and Chamraju, a cab driver, they were produced before a court which remanded them to judicial custody.

The arrest comes amid the raging debate over liberty of citizens following the arrest of a in for allegedly making objectionable comments against UP on

Incidentally, the Tuesday ordered immediate release of the journalist, Prashant Kanojia, saying fundamental right to liberty is "sacrosanct" and



"non-negotiable".

The court, however, deprecated the for his posts against Adityanath and said it did not approve of them.

