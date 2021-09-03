Apple eases App Store rules again, to allow outside links for signups

-
ALSO READ
Siri spills the beans on Apple event. Block your calendars for April 20
Apple's iPhone expected to drive sales, but App Store faces regulatory risk
Technology giants Facebook and Apple double their profits
Apple considers launching 'rugged' smartwatch for extreme sports
Netflix confirms move into video games as it report worst slowdown
-
Apple is relaxing rules to allow some app developers such as Spotify, Netflix and digital publishers to include an outside link so users can sign up for paid subscription accounts.
The iPhone maker said late Wednesday that it's making a small adjustment to its strict App Store rules for developers of so-called reader apps, in order to resolve an investigation by regulators in Japan.
It's the latest concession by Apple as it faces global pressure over the longstanding rules. One of the biggest complaints from app makers such as Spotify was about Apple's requirement that subscriptions only be bought through iPhone apps, allowing the company to take a commission of up to 30%.
The update will allow developers of reader' apps to include an in-app link to their website for users to set up or manage an account," the company said. Reader apps provide digital magazines, newspapers, books, audio, music, and video.
The changes will take effect globally in early 2022.
Last week Apple agreed as part of a preliminary U.S. legal settlement that app developers would no longer be forbidden from informing users by email about how to pay for services outside the app. Apple also faces the outcome of a U.S. court battle with Fortnite maker Epic Games over restrictions on payment options outside its mobile devices, as well as antitrust scrutiny from European Union regulators over the issue.
The changes pave the way for developers to more aggressively encourage users to pay in other ways - and potentially deprive Apple of billions of dollars in revenue from commissions.
Unhappy with the previous restrictions, companies like Spotify and Netflix had stopped allowing users to pay for their subscriptions through iPhone apps. Users instead had to sign up and pay for their services via their webpages, but because Apple also didn't allow the companies to inform users they could do this, people had to figure it out on their own.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU