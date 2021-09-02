MediaTek retains top spot in Global App Processor market in Q2: Report

-
-
Taiwanese chipmaking giant MediaTek has managed to retain its top spot with a sizeable 38 per cent market share in the global application processor (AP) market for smartphones, says a report.
According to market research firm CounterPoint, MediaTek continued to lead the global AP market in this quarter, with its Dimensity 700 series dominating the 5G market. On the other hand, the Helio P35 and Helio G80 were quite popular in the 4G LTE segment.
The report also marks the sizeable growth of MediaTek in recent times as the company's latest Dimensity chipsets have become increasingly more popular across both mid range and entry level smartphones, reports GizmoChina.
Meanwhile, chip maker Qualcomm arrived second with a market share of 32 per cent. The company saw a notable market share due to its processor's popularity in the high end 5G market, the report said.
Furthermore, Apple managed to capture the third spot with 15 per cent market share thanks to the strong demand for its iPhone 12 and continued sales momentum.
Samsung and UNISOC took the fourth and fifth spot with a 7 per cent and 5 per cent market share respectively. The latter saw a strong first half performance as it gained design wins with Honor and Realme in the 4G LTE smartphone market.
