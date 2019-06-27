AR battalion Hqs not shifted due to non completion of work:

-
The Assam Rifles battalion headquarters here could not be shifted to Zokhawsang area by May 31 in accordance with the directions of the Ministry of Home Affairs due to non-completion of some civil works, state Home Minister Lalchamliana said Thursday
In a written reply to Zoram People's Movement (ZPM) members Lalchhuanthanga and V L Zaithanzama in the state Assembly, Lalchamliana said that though the MHA directed the Assam Rifles battalion to shift to Zokhawsang area where the new battalion headquarters was established, they could not do so due to the fact that many buildings could not be handed over to the Assam Rifles by the contractor.
"The Assam Rifles authorities made complaints about the unfinished construction of the approach roads and non- completion of important buildings while they also made complaints about some of the finished buildings," he said.
He said that the state government had informed the MHA about inability of the Assam Rifles to move out from the heart of Aizawl city to Zokhawsang area and further actions are expected to be taken by the Ministry.
