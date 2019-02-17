Argentina President arrives in India on 3-day visit

Argentina's arrived here Sunday on a three-day visit during which he will hold talks with to enhance cooperation in key sectors such as economy, and space.

was received at the airport by Information and

"Bienvenido Seor Presidente! of # @mauriciomacri arrived in on a 3-days State Visit, accompanied by & a high level delegation. and are celebrating the 70th anniversary of establishment of diplomatic relations," tweeted.

will hold delegation-level talks with Modi and have other official engagements on Monday.

During his visit, President Macri will also meet President

He will travel to on February 19. He is also likely to visit during his trip.

Macri's visit to follows Modi travelling to in late 2018 for the summit, during which the leaders had a "very productive" bilateral meeting.

The trade between the two sides stands at around USD 3 billion.

"This visit will provide opportunity to the two sides to review progress in bilateral ties and to explore new avenues of cooperation," the MEA had said.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)