Ariana Grande pays tributes to Mac Miller on his birthday

has paid an apparent homage to former boyfriend on what could have been his 27th birthday.

Miller, whose real name was Malcolm James McCormick, died due to an accidental drug overdose on September 8, 2018.

Grande on Saturday, January 19, took to to remember Miller on his birthday.

"Miss u," she tweeted.

The post was later deleted.

The "God is A Woman" hitmaker has been vocal about struggling to come to terms with the rapper's death.

She even talks about her time with Miller, among other former flames in her hit single "Thank you, next", which released a month after his death.

Grande and Miller started dating in 2016, but split in a much publicised break-up early last year.

