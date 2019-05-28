JUST IN
You are here: Home » PTI Stories » National » News

Speeding driver in Germany spared from fine by timely 'Holy' intervention of a dove

Rajasthan Cong executive committee to meet Wednesday
Business Standard

Armed men attack police party, free convict in Karnal

Press Trust of India  |  Chandigarh 

Three motorcycle-borne men opened fire at police personnel in Karnal Tuesday and managed to free from custody a convict they were transporting from a court, officials said.

The daring daylight raid took place when the police party was transporting the convict to Yamunanagar from Karnal after a hearing. Two policemen were injured in the attack, they said.

Sunil (23), alias Kheera, a resident of Panipat, is a convict in a dacoity case and was undergoing trial in five other cases of heinous crimes, an official spokesperson said here.

"He was freed by three assailants, who shot and injured two police officials escorting him at New Bus Stand, Indri Road Karnal," he said.

The injured policemen were taken to a hospital.

After the incident, Haryana Police announced a reward of Rs one lakh for any information leading to the arrest of Sunil and the three assailants.

Director General of Police Manoj Yadava has ordered officials to ensure that all four are caught at the earliest, the spokesperson said.

Several teams have been formed to nab the accused, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Tue, May 28 2019. 17:55 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements