Armed men attack police party, free convict in Karnal

Three motorcycle-borne men opened fire at police personnel in Karnal Tuesday and managed to free from custody a convict they were transporting from a court, officials said.
The daring daylight raid took place when the police party was transporting the convict to Yamunanagar from Karnal after a hearing. Two policemen were injured in the attack, they said.
Sunil (23), alias Kheera, a resident of Panipat, is a convict in a dacoity case and was undergoing trial in five other cases of heinous crimes, an official spokesperson said here.
"He was freed by three assailants, who shot and injured two police officials escorting him at New Bus Stand, Indri Road Karnal," he said.
The injured policemen were taken to a hospital.
After the incident, Haryana Police announced a reward of Rs one lakh for any information leading to the arrest of Sunil and the three assailants.
Director General of Police Manoj Yadava has ordered officials to ensure that all four are caught at the earliest, the spokesperson said.
Several teams have been formed to nab the accused, he added.
