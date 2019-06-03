Army commissions air quality monitor at Fort William

As part of its countrywide 'Go Green' initiative, the commissioned a "Continuous Ambient Air Quality Monitoring System (CAAQMS)" at Fort William Military Station here on Monday, a said.

Lt Gen M M Naravane, Commanding-in- Chief, Eastern Command, commissioned the system, which monitors on real time basis.

The CAAQMS at the headquarter will measure air pollution, including particulate matter throughout the year, the said.

In addition, it also displays wind speed, direction, ambient temperature, relative humidity, solar radiation, barometric pressure and rain gauge.

The data can be remotely monitored on internet and collated into various desired formats, he said.

It can also be used by the West Bengal Pollution Control Board or any other local or international weather monitoring bodies, he added.

