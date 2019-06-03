Army commissions air quality monitor at Fort William

JUST IN
Press Trust of India  |  Kolkata 

As part of its countrywide 'Go Green' initiative, the Army commissioned a "Continuous Ambient Air Quality Monitoring System (CAAQMS)" at Fort William Military Station here on Monday, a Defence official said.

Lt Gen M M Naravane, General Officer Commanding-in- Chief, Eastern Command, commissioned the system, which monitors air pollution on real time basis.

The CAAQMS at the Eastern Command headquarter will measure air pollution, including particulate matter throughout the year, the official said.

In addition, it also displays wind speed, direction, ambient temperature, relative humidity, solar radiation, barometric pressure and rain gauge.

The data can be remotely monitored on internet and collated into various desired formats, he said.

It can also be used by the West Bengal Pollution Control Board or any other local or international weather monitoring bodies, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Mon, June 03 2019. 16:35 IST

