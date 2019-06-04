Army man posted in J-K held for killing MP woman

An subedar has been arrested for allegedly killing his 24-year-old girlfriend in Madhya Pradesh's district, police said Tuesday.

The incident occurred in Gubrel village falling within station limits, an said.

of Police identified the accused as (30), an Subedar posted in

On May 31, a half-naked body of a 24-year-old woman was found in a farmland outside Gubrel village, about 35 kilometres from the district headquarters, the SP said.

Dehariya, who was on leave and staying in his native village, was detained on the basis of suspicion after an initial probe, Rai said, adding that the man later confessed to killing the woman with a sharp-edged weapon.

Rai said Dehariya has claimed he was in a relationship with the woman for some time now but was not ready to get married as demanded by the victim.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)