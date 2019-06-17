Army's northern command celebrates 48th raising day

Indian Army's northern command, which looks after the operational area of Jammu and Kashmir, celebrated its 48th raising day at its headquarters in district on Monday.

On the occasion Lt Gen Ranbir Singh, Army of the northern command, paid homage to the gallant soldiers who made the supreme sacrifice by laying a wreath at the Dhruva Shaheed Smarak, PRO Defence said.

The northern command was raised on June 17, 1972. Battle hardened and extremely rich in combat experience the command has a glorious history covering the entire spectrum of warfare, the PRO said.

It has been at the forefront of the nation's effort to counter security challenges posed by terrorism and externally sponsored proxy war in Jammu and Kashmir, he added.

The northern command has consistently displayed professionalism by conducting successful operations along the borders and in the hinterland. It has time and again provided succour to the civilian population, be it during natural calamities or participating in nation building activities as part of Sadhbhavana activities for the people, he said further.

On the occasion, Singh exhorted all ranks to rededicate themselves to safeguard national integrity and continue to perform their task with fortitude, dedication and professionalism.

He extended his good wishes to the families and defence civilian staff of the command and complimented the troops for their steadfastness, resolve and exemplary devotion to duty.

Earlier, a blood donation camp was also organised on June 15 that saw a large turnout of volunteers, the PRO said.

