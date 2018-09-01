Arrested activist's son says charges against his father false

The son of Vernon Gonsalves, one of the five activists arrested for alleged Maoist links, Saturday rejected the police charges against his father and termed them as "laughable".

Vernon Gonsalves, a Mumbai resident, is one of the prominent activists and lawyers whose homes were raided by the Police on August 28 on suspicion they had links with Maoists. He and four others were later arrested.

His son Sagar said charges against him were false.

The police claimed to have "conclusive proof", including letters seized during the raids, to link the arrested Left-wing activists to Maoists.

"I was present when searches and raids were conducted at our home and I know what police have seized," said Sagar

He said allegations against his father, made by a top while addressing a press conference Friday, with regards to alleged letters was like "talking in the air".

"I could not stop laughing, when the police were levelling false charges with so called letters," he said.

Besides Vernon Gonsalves, the other arrested are (Hyderabad), Arun Ferreira (Mumbai), and (New Delhi).

The has ordered that the five be kept under house arrest till September 6.

The raids were carried out as part of a probe into the "Elgaar Parishad", an event organised in on December 31, 2017, which allegedly triggered violence at Koregaon-Bhima village in district the next day.

Addressing a press conference here, (Law and Order) Param Bir Singh said an email exchanged between Rona Wilson, an activist, and a Maoist leader, speaks of ending "Modi-raj" with a ' incident'.

Wilson was arrested in in June in connection with the Koregaon-Bhima violence in in January.

Besides Wilson, other activists-lawyers arrested in June by the They were Sudhir Dhawale (from Mumbai), Surendra Gadling, and (all from Nagpur).

All the activists arrested in June and early this week had links with Maoists, Singh had said.

