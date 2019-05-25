Arunachal Assembly will have 20 first time MLAs

As many as 20 first timers won the Assembly this time with a majority of them belonging to the ruling BJP.

has a 60-member Assembly.

Eleven of the first timers are from the BJP, six from (United), two from (NPP) and one Independent.

The JD(U) and the NPP contested the Assembly elections for the first time.

The border state has a legacy of electing first timers.

In 2014 Assembly polls, altogether 19 new comers were elected in this remote northeastern state while in the 2009 polls 17 new entrants tasted luck.

The figure was encouraging in the 2004 Assembly elections where 24 new faces were elected.

Among the new comers in this election are BJP candidates from Bameng seat Goruk Pordung and from Lekang constituency Jummum Ete Deori along with JD(U) candidate from Kalaktang constituency Dorjee Wangdi Kharma. They emerged as giant killers as they defeated three senior leaders of the state.

While Pordung defeated sitting Kumar Waii (NPP) from Bameng seat, Jummum Ete Deori defeated Arunachal Pradesh Committee (APCC) Takam Sanjoy and Kharma defeated outgoing Tenzing Norbu Thongdok of the BJP.

Waii seeking re-election from the constituency as a NPP candidate after he was denied BJP ticket, had represented the constituency for three consecutive terms as candidate.

While Thongdok represented the constituency for two consecutive terms as candidate, Sanjoy was contesting from Lekang for the first time though he had represented Palin constituency in district for several terms and was also a for one term.

Another first timer Nakap Nalo of the BJP defeated former who was seeking re-election from the Nacho constituency on a Congress ticket after retaining it for five consecutive terms.

JD(U) first timers Talem Taboh from Rumgong seat and (Bomdila) could prove their mettle as they defeated and Japu Deru in a tough contest.

Two first timers of the BJP including Taba Tedir from Yachuli constituency and Kento Jini Along East constituency set a record of winning the seats unopposed.

Other first timers of the saffron party includes, Tana Hali Tara (Doinmukh), (Anini), Ojing Tashing, Tanpho Wangnaw (Longding-Pumao), and Rode Bui from Dumporijo constituency.

Among the JDU first timers, Kanggong Taku won from Mariyang-Geku seat, (Tali) and Hayeng Mangfi from Chayangtajo constituency.

The NPP first timers include Gokar Basar from Basar constituency and Tarin Dakpe from Raga seat.

who won from the un-reserved Bordumsa-Diyun seat, is a first timer.

