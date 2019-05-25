Ganga's faecal coliform level 3-12 times permissible limit in most inter-state boundaries: CPCB

Ganga river's faecal coliform level is found 3 to 12 times higher than the permissible level at most inter-state boundaries, according to the data released by the apex watchdog.

Faecal coliform (FC) bacteria, such as E.coli, are found in excreta that contaminates through untreated sewerage. The higher the level the higher the presence of disease-causing pathogen in

The permissible limit for FC is 2,500 MPN (most probable number) /100 ml, while the desirable level is 500 MPN/100 ml.

The highest faecal coliform (FC) in the was found at Khagra in Berhampore in at 30,000 MPN/ml which is 12 times the permissible limit and 60 times than the desired limit.

The Central Control Board released data of quality of Ganga at nine inter-state boundaries passing through states of Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, and

The data of FC at two boundaries in was not given.

The CPCB data showed the faecal coliform within the permissible level at only two boundaries Sultanpur in and Bijnor in UP.

According to the data, the other factors like pH, BOD, dissolved oxygen and conductivity was found to be within desired limit.

The CPCB released the data on the direction of the which directed it to release data on water quality of the at boundaries of the said states on its website.

