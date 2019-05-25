EC submits list of new MPs to President, process for 17th LS initiated

The Election Commission Saturday submitted a list of newly-elected MPs to President Ram Nath Kovind, an official statement said, Setting in motion the process for constituting the

The full Election Commission -- comprising Chief Election Commissioner Sunil Arora and Election Commissioners Ashok Lavasa and Sushil Chandra --called on the President and submitted a copy of the notification issued by the EC containing names of the members, a Rashtrapati Bhavan communique said.

While the EC notification sets in motion the constitution of a new Lok Sabha, the list given to the President enables him to formally initiate the government formation process.

Earlier in the day, the President dissolved the 16th Lok Sabha on the recommendation of the Union Cabinet.

On Saturday evening, the newly-elected MPs of the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance are likely elect as the alliance's leader.

After this, a delegation of leaders of the BJP and its allies is expected to call on the President and convey to him their choice of Modi as prime minister, following which he will be invited to form the government.

The counting of votes in elections to the was taken up on May 23 and the BJP scored a resounding victory, winning 303 seats in the 543-member House. Its arch rival, Congress, managed on 52 seats.

Elections were held for 542 of the 543 seats. The election in Vellore Lok Sabha seat was cancelled by the EC citing abuse of money power. A fresh date is yet to be announced.

The President congratulated the Chief Election Commissioner and the other Election Commissioners on the successful completion of the electoral process in the largest democratic exercise in the human history.

On behalf of the entire country, the President lauded the efforts of the EC, public officials and security personnel in successfully completion a free and fair election, the statement said.

The President also commended hundreds of millions of voters who participated in the election process.