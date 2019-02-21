Arunachal veteran Gegong Apang joins Devegowda's JD(S)

Ahead of the Assembly election in Arunachal Pradesh, long time has joined the (Secular), the party headed by former H D Devegowda.

The formal joining of was held at Pasighat, the headquarters of district on Wednesday, in the presence of Devegowda, sources close to the former chief minister said here Thursday.

The decision to this effect was taken during a meeting held at Pasighat, he said.

After joining the party, while talking to reporters said, "The JD (S) has a secular outlook and therefore we have decided now we will be together".

The former Arunchal Pradesh chief minister, who ruled the state for 23 in the past, resigned from the BJP on January 15 this year accusing the partys leadership of using every dirty trick to get to the power.

Apang was elected as MLA seven times.

The was seen at Mamata Banerjee's January 19 opposition parties rally as well in the recent anti-BJP conclave at hosted by Arvind Kejriwal.

