As strikes end, SC defers hearing on security of doctors, keeps open 'larger issue' of their safety

The Tuesday deferred the hearing on a seeking protection of doctors in government hospitals, saying since doctors have called off their strike in and other states, there is no urgency to hear the matter.

A bench of Justices and said it will not issue notice (to the Centre) but is keeping the larger issue of protection of doctors open.

"We agreed to hear the today as there was a strike by doctors and medical fraternity in and other states. The strike has been called off and there appears no urgency to hear the petition. List (the matter) before an appropriate bench," it said.

Meanwhile, the also filed an impleadment application seeking the court's intervention into the already filed, saying protection needs to be provided to doctors across the country.

The bench said it needs to take a holistic view in providing security to doctors.

"We can't protect doctors at the cost of other citizens. We have to look at the larger picture. We are not against the protection given to doctors," the bench said.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)