JUST IN
You are here: Home » PTI Stories » National » News

Don't touch Stalin's feet, avoid garlands: DMK to cadre

Two arrested with cannabis in J-K's Rajouri
Business Standard

Asiad Judo: Indian team loses in mixed team quarters

Press Trust of India  |  Jakarta 

The Indian mixed judo team suffered a 0-4 loss against Kazakhstan in the quarterfinals on the final day of competitions in the 18th Asian Games here on Saturday.

The Indian team comprising Vijay Kumar Yadav, Harshdeep Singh Brar, Kalpana Devi Thoudam and Garima Choudhary was no match for the Kazakhstan team at the JCC - Plenary Hall.

In the elimination round of 16, India defeated Nepal 4-1 earlier on Saturday.

India's judo contingent will return home without any medal.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Sat, September 01 2018. 15:00 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements