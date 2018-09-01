Asiad Judo: Indian team loses in mixed team quarters

-
The Indian mixed judo team suffered a 0-4 loss against Kazakhstan in the quarterfinals on the final day of competitions in the 18th Asian Games here on Saturday.
The Indian team comprising Vijay Kumar Yadav, Harshdeep Singh Brar, Kalpana Devi Thoudam and Garima Choudhary was no match for the Kazakhstan team at the JCC - Plenary Hall.
In the elimination round of 16, India defeated Nepal 4-1 earlier on Saturday.
India's judo contingent will return home without any medal.
