Asian markets extend global rally as Trump fuels trade deal hope

Asian markets rallied Wednesday after hailed "very good" phone talks with and said they would meet at the next week, renewing hopes of a deal to end a painful China-US trade war that has jolted the global economy.

The US president's comments provided a much needed boost to investors after a month of volatility sparked by his shock decision to hit with fresh tariffs, ending months of apparently positive negotiations.

Adding to the upbeat mood were comments from the European Central hinting at a cut in interest rates to support the stuttering eurozone economy.

Also, the Federal Reserve is due to end its latest policy meeting later Wednesday, with dealers hoping for some idea about its own plans for rates.

After a healthy lead from Wall Street, the vast majority of Asia's markets posted gains of at least one percent -- with Hong Kong leading the way by jumping more than two percent.

ended 1.7 per cent higher, added one per cent, put on 1.4 per cent and 1.2 per cent.

added two per cent, while Wellington, Seoul, Manila, and were above the one per cent level. was also in positive territory.

In early European trade, added 0.2 percent having added more than one percent Tuesday. and were slightly higher.

The rally was sparked after Trump tweeted: "Had a very good with Xi of We will be having an extended meeting next week at the in Our respective teams will begin talks prior to our meeting."



Later he told reporters "the meeting might very well go well", adding that wanted to make a deal.

"China and the US will both gain by cooperating and lose by fighting," Xi told Trump, according to a readout by Chinese CCTV.

Trump's tweet followed weeks of speculation about whether the heads of the two most powerful economies would actually meet on the sidelines of the in

Trump had warned that if Xi did not turn up he would hike tariffs on virtually all China's exports to the US.

However, analysts pointed out that it was in both their interests to bring an end to the long-running dispute.

"There is strong incentive for both presidents to re-engage," said Tai Hui, for at

"Trump is kick-starting his (re-election) campaign and he will need strong economic performance over the next 18 months. Xi will also need trade tension to cool down to support China's domestic economy, while pursuing financial market liberalisation."



The optimism underpinned a rally in riskier assets, with high-yielding currencies benefiting. South Korea's won jumped 0.8 per cent, the added 0.9 per cent and Indonesia's rupiah gained 0.4 per cent.

The Chinese yuan, which has struggled in recent weeks, climbed 0.4 per cent. The euro, however, extended Tuesday's losses after Draghi's remarks that weak growth and soft inflation could lead to further rate cuts to historic lows.

He also batted back an accusation from Trump of currency manipulation, saying the ECB's mandate "is price stability".

also pushed ahead -- sending regional soaring -- after rallying on hopes that a resolution to the trade war would boost demand for the commodity. Brent climbed almost two per cent and WTI almost four per cent Tuesday.

Investors were also cheered by OPEC had decided on a date for its next meeting with hopes the group and its other key producers led by will extend output curbs beyond this month to soak up excess supplies.

" is already cutting output ahead of the meeting... The de facto OPEC is also preparing to push for better compliance among producers such as and Nigeria," said in a note.

The added that the group's Economic Commission Board said it expects global stockpiles to drop by 500,000 barrels a day if producers continue their caps into the second half of the year.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)