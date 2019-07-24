Asian Paints shares gain over 3 pc after Q1 results

Shares of Asian Paints jumped over 3 per cent on Wednesday after the company reported a 17.90 per cent increase in consolidated net profit for the first quarter ended June 30.

The scrip gained 3.42 per cent to close at Rs 1,477.15 on the BSE. Intra-day, the stock climbed 4.55 per cent to Rs 1,493.40.

It was the top gainer among the BSE Sensex pack.

On the NSE, shares of the company went up 3.43 per cent to close at Rs 1,478.50.

In terms of volume, 3.19 lakh shares were traded on the BSE and over 73 lakh units were traded on the NSE.

Asian Paints on Wednesday reported a 17.90 per cent increase in consolidated net profit at Rs 672.09 crore for the first quarter ended June 30.

The company had reported a net profit of Rs 570.02 crore in the year-ago period.

Total income for the June 2019 quarter stood at Rs 5,204.19 crore, up 16.67 per cent as against Rs 4,460.25 crore in June quarter of the previous year, Asian Paints said in a BSE filing.

