Assam govt to set up mini secretariat in Barak Valley: Sonowal

Responding to the long pending demand of the people of Barak Valley, Sarbananda Saturday laid the foundation stone for setting up a mini secretariat here.

Speaking on the occasion, said that ever since his government has come to power, facilitating infrastructure development in the valley has been one of the core agenda of the government.

In the last two-and-a-half years, the government has started work on constructing of 2,000 km road in the valley area, he said.

A total of 120 wooden bridges are being converted into concrete bridges also, he added.

In the near future expansion of Silchar town will also be taken up, said.

He also said that state government is in touch with the civil aviation ministry for setting up another airport at the valley.

The government is of the view that all the three districts of the Valley should be developed in the field of education, culture and sports and therefore the state has decided to build a medical college and an engineering college at Karimganj, the said.

The also said more than 30 playgrounds will be built in the valley area under Chief Minister Samagra Gramya Unnayan Yojana.

Sonowal also laid foundation for building a new auditorium-cum-district library at Silchar, a sports stadium at Silchar Police Parade Ground, a cultural and research centre, and for constructing a RCC bridge over near Itkholaghat.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)