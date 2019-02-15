Pulwama attack: Pb min cancels Pak visit to lodge protest

Friday cancelled his scheduled visit to to lodge a "strong protest" against the terror attack orchestrated by a Pakistan-based terror group in which at least 40 CRPF men died.

The animal was supposed to attend an International organised by the & Veterinary Sciences, from February 18 to 20.

The decision was taken "to lodge a strong protest against the dastardly attack on the CRPF personnel at Pulwama", an official release said.

Sidhu said that he was slated to go to along with the farmers of the state to take part in the congress which will be attended by the representatives from different countries, he said in the release.

The gruesome attack on CRPF convoy has shaken me emotionally and in order to show solidarity with the families of the jawans who lost their lives, I have decided to cancel my visit to Pakistan, he further said.

The Assembly too strongly condemned the attack and passed a resolution for the adjournment of the proceedings of the House for the day.

At least 40 CRPF personnel were killed on Thursday in one of the deadliest terror attacks in when a (JeM) suicide bomber rammed a vehicle carrying over 100 kg of explosives into their bus.

More than 2,500 personnel (CRPF), many of them returning from leave to rejoin duty in the Valley, were travelling in the convoy of 78 vehicles when they were ambushed on the at Latoomode in in south

The JeM claimed responsibility for the attack that took place about 20 km from

