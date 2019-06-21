JUST IN
You are here: Home » PTI Stories » International » News

Copper futures fall 0.23 pc as speculators trim bets

Australian man treated using new skin regenerative medical technology: report
Business Standard

At least 24 killed in Indonesia matchstick warehouse fire: official

AFP  |  Jakarta 

At least two dozen people were killed when a fire ripped through a matchstick warehouse in Indonesia on Friday, authorities said.

"There have been 24 deaths," said the head of North Sumatra's disaster agency Riadil Lubis, adding that investigators believed they had identified the charred remains of 21 adults and three children.

"We don't know what caused the fire but it has been extinguished," he added.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Fri, June 21 2019. 14:20 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU