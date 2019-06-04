Actress Sheela wins prestigious J C Daniel Award

Veteran was today chosen for the prestigious J C Daniel Award, the government's highest honour for outstanding contribution to

The annual honour, named after J C Daniel, who made the first silent movie in Mollywood, comprises a purse of Rs 5 lakh, a citation and a plaque.

An expert panel, chaired by renowned filmmaker K S Seethumadhavan, selected Sheela, an inevitable presence in the yesteryear Malayalam cinemaknown for her charismatic acting talent, for the award.

and veteran Sreekumaran Thampi were the recipients of the honour in the previous years.

The award would be presented to in a function to be held here on July 27, A K Balan said in a statement.

Sheela, popularly called as by her admirers, had debuted in the tinsel town through the MG Ramachandran-starrer Tamil movie "Paasam" during early 1960s.

She had launched her acting innings in Malayalam through P Bhaskaran-directed Malayalam movie "Bhagyajathakam".

Sheela, who enacted a wide range of characters including the roles of strong protagonists on screen, was the first recipient of the 'best actress' award instituted by the Keralagovernment through the 1969 movie "Kallichellamma".

Besides winning the state awards several times later, she alsoreceived the national award for the best through the 2004 movie "Akale".

holds the Guinness World Record for acting in the largest number of opposite the same hero- late Prem Nazir- in nearly 130 films, the release said adding she had directed two movies and penned a book.

