Attack on UN base in Mali kills 8 peacekeepers: UN source

Gunmen killed at least eight Chadian UN peacekeepers in an attack Sunday on one of their bases in northern Mali, said a source close to the MINUSMA force.

"According to a new toll, still provisional, at least eight peacekeepers have been killed," the source said.

The attacked happened early Sunday at the Aguelhok base 200 kilometres (125 miles) north of Kidal, the source added.

