Business Standard

World Economic Forum warns of impact of global tensions

AP  |  London 

Organisers of next week's annual gathering of business and political leaders in the Swiss ski resort of Davos say worsening international relations are hindering efforts to resolve global challenges.

In its annual Global Risks Report, the World Economic Forum says Wednesday that a "darkening" economic outlook, in part fostered by geopolitical tensions between the United States and China, "looks set to further reduce the potential for international cooperation in 2019."

The report, which is based on the views of around 1,000 experts and decision-makers from around the world, also found that 88 per cent of respondents expect a "further erosion" of global trading rules and agreements.

The trade spat between the US and China is set to be a key point of discussion in Davos this year.

First Published: Wed, January 16 2019. 17:00 IST

