Aurobindorecallshypertensive drug in US citing cancer risk

-
ALSO READ
Hetero Labs recalls over 15.90 lakh bottles of hypertension drug from US
Unichem gets USFDA nod for hypertension drug
India's Hetero pulls heart drug from U.S. amid cancer risk probes
Jubilant Cadista Pharma recalls over 46K bottles of hypertension drug from US
Unichem Lab gains after receiving ANDA approval
-
Aurobindo Pharma Limitedhas initiated voluntary recall of 22 batches of drug substance Irbesartan, used in treatment of hypertension,from the US marketdue to the presence of an impurity, which isbelieved to cause cancer, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration has announced.
The impurity, N-nitrosodiethylamine (NDEA), is a substance that occurs naturally in certain foods, drinking water, air pollution, and industrial processes and has been classified as a probable human carcinogen as per International Agency for Research on Cancer (IARC), the FDA said.
According to a notification by the American drug regulator on its website, these 22 batches of Irbesartan drug substance were supplied by the city-based Aurobindo to ScieGen Pharmaceuticals Inc., U.S., for manufacturing finished Irbesartan drugfor the treatment of hypertension.
It may be used alone or in combination with other anti-hypertensive agents.
Thefinished Irbesartan drugof 75 mg, 150 mg, and 300 mg manufactured byScieGen Pharmaceuticals Inchave been labelled as Westminster Pharmaceuticals and Golden State Medical Supply, Inc (GSMS).
Aurobindo Pharma Limited has notified ScieGen Pharmaceuticals, Inc. of the recall and is arranging for the return of all available Irbesartan drug substance," the FDA said.
The company further advised Sciegen Pharmaceuticals, Inc. to contact its distributors and retailers for return of identified batches of Irbesartan drug product and finished Irbesartan tablets, it added.
ScieGen Pharmaceuticals has also initiated recall of the finished Irbesartan drug from the market, a separate notification by the FDA said.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU