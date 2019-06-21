Auto union demands updating revised fares at pre-paid booths in Delhi

-
-
Auto drivers in the national capital have urged the authorities to implement the revised fares at pre-paid booths at railway stations, bus terminals, market places and airports in the city.
Rajender Soni, general secretary, Delhi Autorickshaw Union said the revised auto fares have not been updated at pre-paid booths in the city leading to dispute between drivers and passengers.
"We have written a letter to the Delhi Police Commissioner drawing his attention towards the matter and seeking implementation of updated fares at all pre-paid booths," he said.
The transport authority on Monday issued a public notice on the auto fare hike, a move benefitting over 90,000
auto-rickshaw drivers in the city.
According to the notification, the metre down charge will be Rs 25 for the first 1.5 km, instead of the existing 2 km. The per kilometre charge has been increased from existing
Rs 8 to Rs 9.5, a hike of around 18.75 per cent.
