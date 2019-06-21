Auto union demands updating revised fares at pre-paid booths in Delhi

Auto drivers in the national capital have urged the authorities to implement the revised fares at pre-paid booths at railway stations, bus terminals, market places and airports in the city.

Rajender Soni, general secretary, said the revised auto fares have not been updated at pre-paid booths in the city leading to dispute between drivers and passengers.

"We have written a letter to the drawing his attention towards the matter and seeking implementation of updated fares at all pre-paid booths," he said.

The transport authority on Monday issued a public notice on the auto fare hike, a move benefitting over 90,000



auto-rickshaw drivers in the city.

According to the notification, the metre down charge will be Rs 25 for the first 1.5 km, instead of the existing 2 km. The per kilometre charge has been increased from existing



Rs 8 to Rs 9.5, a hike of around 18.75 per cent.

