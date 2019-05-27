Avendus Future Fund buys stake in Bikaji Foods for Rs 40 crore

Private equity fund Avendus Future Monday said it has bought a stake in domestic snacks firm for Rs 40 crore.

The fund that is focused on investing in late-stage private companies in the consumer and financial services segments, through a secondary transaction, purchased a part of the stake held by two existing investors - Lighthouse and Intensive Softshare, the release said.

Future said the stake has been acquired for Rs 40 crore.

"Bikaji has established itself as a leading company in the Indian ethnic snacks segment with a sizable market share, profitability and a platform geared for growth. With pan- presence and favourable macro tailwinds, the company is expected to grow rapidly in the coming years," Chandra said.

Future plans to raise Rs 500 crore from individual and institutional investors. The fund, in its life cycle, is targeting to invest in eight to 10 companies with an average investment size of Rs 40-75 crore.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)