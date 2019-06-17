Avis India launches operations in Coimbatore

Avis India, a leading car rental service provider, Monday launched its services in Coimbatore with aim to strengthen its operations in South India.
Avis India has been serving both retail and corporate customers through its wide array of short-term and long-term mobility solutions and with this move, the company will extend its chauffeur drive service to corporate clientle and also cater to the leisure market with its chauffeur drive and self- drive services.
The company has market presence in Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad and Kochi in southern parts of India.
"At Avis India, we are committed to providing the best and the most innovative car rental solutions to customers across India. We are using technology to ensure better transparency, efficiency, and passenger comfort. Our latest expansion into Coimbatore builds on this promise," Avis India Managing Director and CEO, Sunil Gupta said in a release here.
"The expansion allows us to build on our strong market presence in South India and will give travellers in the city a chance to access our superlative services, he added.
Avis India, is a joint venture between Avis Budget Group and the Oberoi Group, with a fleet of more than 6,000 premium cars across the country, with a network extending across 50 conveniently-located stations in 20 cities, the release said.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
