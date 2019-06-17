Avis India launches operations in Coimbatore

India, a leading car rental service provider, Monday launched its services in with aim to strengthen its operations in South

has been serving both retail and corporate customers through its wide array of short-term and long-term mobility solutions and with this move, the company will extend its drive service to corporate clientle and also cater to the leisure market with its drive and self-

The company has market presence in Bengaluru, Chennai, and in southern parts of

"At India, we are committed to providing the best and the most innovative to customers across India. We are using technology to ensure better transparency, efficiency, and passenger comfort. Our latest expansion into builds on this promise," Managing Director and CEO, said in a release here.

"The expansion allows us to build on our strong market presence in and will give travellers in the city a chance to access our superlative services, he added.

Avis India, is a joint venture between Avis Budget Group and Group, with a fleet of more than 6,000 premium cars across the country, with a network extending across 50 conveniently-located stations in 20 cities, the release said.

