Ayodhya case: SC extends time till Aug 15 for mediation process

The Friday extended till August 15 the time for a panel of mediators, headed by former apex court Justice F M I Kalifulla, to explore an to the politically sensitive Ram Janmabhoomi- land dispute at

A five constitution bench headed by said they have received the report from Justice Kalifulla in which the panel has sought extension of time till August 15 to complete mediation proceedings.

"If the mediators are optimistic about the result and are seeking time till August 15, what is the harm in granting time? This issue has been pending for years and years. Why should we not grant time," the bench also comprising Bobde, D Y Chandrachud, and S told the appearing for the parties.

The appearing for both and Muslim parties expressed confidence over the ongoing mediation proceedings and said they are fully cooperating with the process.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)