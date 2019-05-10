/ -- IDeA Worldwide, India's oldest existing interior and this month. Mentored by Thomas Abraham, among India's leading design personalities IDeA runs acclaimed degree programs in design affiliated to University, (the alma mater of Sir CV Raman, and CNR Rao among others). These courses offer dual certificates from the and the Las Vegas Fashion Council, besides giving students a rare opportunity to work under himself- helping produce his international design collections in furniture, interiors and fashion.

(Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/885065/IDeA_Worldwide_Logo.jpg)



As to the National Sub-Contest Finale of Femina Miss 2018, (an alumni of IIT Kharagpur) is known as a trailblazing innovator, creating one of the most scintillating and romantic collections showcased in recent years.

gives its students the unique opportunity to meet and interact with the who's who of the industry and their practical-oriented training makes them among the most avant garde design schools in the world. Recent visiting faculty have included the world famous from Fashion Week and the Royal College of Art, London, ace and the Dutch building designer,

IDeA is also now associated with fashion who has guided some of India's most glamorous people step into the design, film and glamour world as confident professionals.

IDeA's three-and-a-half-year degree program includes a 6-month paid internship, where students work in some of the country's leading architectural, interior and fashion houses. As of this year, IDeA is also introducing a four-year degree program in and Multimedia Design, affiliated to University.

Admissions for all courses are currently open. They may be contacted on +91-9008808000 or at idea-worldwide.com



About IDeA Worldwide:is India's oldest existing design institution having been established in the year 1990 by (one of India's leading design personalities) that he started right after graduating from IIT Kharagpur. runs acclaimed interior and fashion degree colleges affiliated to University, besides giving certifications from the and the Students get a rare opportunity to work under the direct mentorship of Thomas Abraham including working on his international design collections.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)