New species of pit viper found in Arunachal Pradesh

A new species of snake has been found in Arunachal Pradesh's West district, an said Friday.

The new species of reddish brown pit viper - a venomous snake with a unique heat-sensing system - was found in a forest in district by a team of herpetologists led by Ashok Captain, the Forest department said.

The discovery was published in the March-April volume of Russian Journal of Herpetology.

Captain said had four brown pit vipers - Malabar, Horseshoe, Hump-nosed and - before the discovery.

"We don't know anything of the Arunachal pit viper's natural history as only one male has been found so far. More surveys and sightings of this species would gradually give us an idea of its habits, diet and breeding, whether it lays eggs or bears live young," he said.

A research team from Pune-based Indian Institute of Science Education and Research found the snake while conducting biodiversity surveys in Eaglenest region of A resident of the area had first shown the snake to the team in a forest patch near Ramda village.

Comparative analyses of DNA sequences and examination of morphological features suggested that the snake belonged to a species not described before.

The specimen was donated to the museum of the State in Itanagar, the added.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)