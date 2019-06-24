Azam Khan hits out at attack on minorities, Owaisi criticises

leadert Mohd Khan Monday hit out at the government in Lok Sabha on the issue of attacks on members of the minority community over recital of Vande Matram even as AIMIM's Assaduddin Owaisi warned that alleged lynchings would prevent from becoming a USD 5 trillion economy.

Participating in the debate on the Motion of Thanks to the President's address, Khan said Muslims had a choice to go to during Partition.

"Our forefathers decided to stay here. They said this is our country. Graves of our forefathers are here ... You (BJP) never had this choice (of going to Pakistan)," he said.

He said it hurts when Muslims are forced to recite 'vande matram'. "If the Constitution says one has to recite from a religious book, I will be the first one to do so," he said.

Owaisi said if Muslims are lynched in the name of cow slaughter and wearing skull cap every month, then would not be able to become USD 5 trillion economy as planned by

On the issue of bill on banning the practice of instant triple talaq, he said he will follow what is mentioned in the holy Quran and "nothing else".

He said if the practice is criminalised, then youth will lose faith in the institution of marriage and go for live in relations.

Khan alleged that 77,000 families in and around Rampur were not allowed to cast vote in the Lok Sabha elections. He said if he is proved wrong, he was ready to face consequences.

