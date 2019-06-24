Delhi govt school in President Estate to operate as KV

A government school in Estate will now operate as Kendriya Vidyalaya, announced on Monday.

"The central government will run government-run school in Estate as a Kendriya Vidyalaya now," Sisodia, who is also Delhi's Minister, tweeted in Hindi.

"We have given consent to the request of the Centre to hand over Dr to it for running it as a Kendriya Vidyalaya. The school is run inside the Presidential Estate and is the same school where former interacted with students as a for two consecutive years on the occasion of teachers day," a government said.

The school was set-up in 1946 by then Department of the Later, in 1962, the administration of the school was handed over to the Directorate of Education, Delhi.

Sisodia had conducted raids at the school in 2015 and suspended the principal after he found irregularities in financial transactions of the institution.

