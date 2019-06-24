Rain brings down mercury in Himachal

The maximum temperature in fell by three to four notches from normal with rain lashing several parts of the hill state on Monday, the Meteorological (Met) Department said.

Tourist hotspot Chail received the highest rain with 62 mm rain, which was followed by Sundernagar 56 mm, Solan 33 mm, Saranh 26 mm, Shimla 18 mm, Una 10 mm, Kufri 9 mm, Manali and Rajgarh 5 mm each, Dalhousie, Fagu and Baghi 2 mm each, Kangra and Chamba 1 mm each, the weatherman said.

Una continued to be the hottest place in the state with a high of 36.5 degree Celsius, whereas the lowest temperature was recorded at tribal district Lahaul and Spiti's administrative centre Keylong at 9 degree Celsius.

The maximum temperature in Sundernagar was recorded at 33.8 degree Celsius, followed by Hamirpur (32.7 degree Celsius), Bilaspur (32.5 degree Celsius) and Solan (29 degree Celsius).

Major tourist destination Manali recorded a maximum of 28 degrees Celsius, while state capital Shimla registered a high of 24.4 degree Celsius.

Dalhousie and Kufri recorded maximum temperatures of 19 and 16.4 degree Celsius respectively, the office said



The already issued fresh yellow warning for thunderstorm in till Tuesday.

The forecast thunderstorms accompanied with hailstorm and gusty winds in plains, low and middle hills of the state for June 25 too.

The office issues colour-coded warnings to alert people ahead of severe or hazardous weather that has the potential to cause "damage, widespread disruption or danger to life".

Yellow is the least dangerous out of the weather warnings. It indicates the possibility of severe weather over the next few days.

