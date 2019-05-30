Babul Supriyo: From playback singing to political heavyweight

It was a of fate that brought Supriyo to the political scene and turned him into a

Supriyo, who was elected to Lok Sabha from in for a second term, took oath as a Thursday.

Born Supriyo Baral in 1970 to and Sumitra Baral, he comes from a musical family and was greatly influenced by his grandfather, Banikantha NC Baral, a noted Bengali

After completing his graduation with commerce as in 1991, Supriyo worked briefly as a in But in 1992, he gave up his job and shifted to to pursue his musical career and performed at various stage shows and was the playback for several Bollywood flicks.

Supriyo's breakthrough came with blockbuster Bollywood "Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai" in 2000, in which his song "Dil Ne Dil ko Pukara" was a huge hit.

It was during a flight as a co passenger of Yoga Guru Ramdev, that he found his calling in politics.

It was Ramdev, who offered Supriyo, an ardent follower of Atal Bihari Vajpayee and Narendra modi, to contest election on a BJP ticket. He agreed and the rest is history.

He contested on a BJP ticket from Lok Sabha seat and won the polls with a handsome margin. He was made union of state for Urban Development, Housing and Urban Poverty Alleviation.

Later during a ministry reshuffle, he was made Union MOS for Heavy Industries and

In 2015, he courted controversy in the party when his bonhomie with Chief minister and TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee made headlines and didn't go down well with the partymen.

He, along with Banerjee, had 'jhalmuri', a Bengali snack, together and Supriyo had defended his bonhomie as "political courtesy".

In 2019, he was renominated from Lok Sabha seat and was pitted against of TMC.

Forty-eight-year-old Supriyo won the seat by defeating Sen by a margin of 1,97,637 votes.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)