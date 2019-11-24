JUST IN
Baghel condoles death of former MP CM Kailash Joshi

Press Trust of India  |  Raipur 

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Sunday expressed grief over the death of former Chief Minister of undivided Madhya Pradesh Kailash Joshi.

The state government declared a one-day state mourning as a mark of respect to the leader, an official statement issued here said.

Flags will fly at half-mast on all government buildings and no official cultural function will be held on Sunday, it added.

Joshi, 90, breathed his last at a hospital in Bhopal on Sunday after a prolonged illness.

First Published: Sun, November 24 2019. 17:10 IST

