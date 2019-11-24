Baghel condoles death of former MP CM Kailash Joshi

-
Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Sunday expressed grief over the death of former Chief Minister of undivided Madhya Pradesh Kailash Joshi.
The state government declared a one-day state mourning as a mark of respect to the leader, an official statement issued here said.
Flags will fly at half-mast on all government buildings and no official cultural function will be held on Sunday, it added.
Joshi, 90, breathed his last at a hospital in Bhopal on Sunday after a prolonged illness.
