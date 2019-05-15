Bairstow century sees England overpower Pakistan

Jonny Bairstow's commanding hundred was the centrepiece of England's dominant six-wicket win over in the third one-day international at on Tuesday as hosts showed they could chase, as well as set, a target.

England generally prefer batting first but decided to give them experience of chasing just weeks away from by opting to field first after winning the toss.

Bairstow's 128 in a score of 359 for four -- England's second highest winning total batting second in an ODI -- vindicated Morgan's decision and left his side 2-0 up with two to play in a five-match series.

Test made 43 as became increasingly ragged in the field, England winning with 31 balls -- or more than five overs -- to spare.

Earlier, Imam-ul-Haq's excellent career-best 151 saw to 358 for nine.

That left England with a seemingly challenging target, particularly as they had rested following his match-winning 110 not out in the second ODI at on Saturday.

But Bairstow and opening partner Jason Roy, who made 76 after dropped an easy chance to catch him at mid-off on 21, shared a blistering stand of 159 inside 18 overs.

The pair took advantage of a good pitch, short boundaries, fast outfield and an inexperienced Pakistan attack -- was again ruled out with -- to repeatedly send the ball soaring over the ropes.

Roy set the tone with a huge straight six off Afridi and flat-batted medium-pacer Faheem Ashraf's first ball straight back over the bowler's for another.

Roy eventually sliced Faheem to at cover-point, having hit eight fours and four sixes.

Faheem almost had a second wicket when he was unable to cling on to a tough caught and bowled chance off a hard-hit Bairstow drive when the batsman was on 86.

Bairstow, severe on anything short, went to his seventh ODI hundred, and first against Pakistan, off 74 balls including 12 fours and three sixes.

He eventually fell when he bottom-edged a pull off into his stumps, with England on their way to victory at 234 for two in the 29th over.

Earlier, bolstered his chances of being included in England's final 15-man squad with four wickets for 67 runs in a maximum 10 overs.

But Joe Denly's prospects suffered a setback, with the leg-spinner -- playing in place of the rested -- bowling a couple of full tosses in a solitary over costing nine runs before he was removed from the attack.

Woakes reduced Pakistan to 27 for two, a full-length ball having Fakhar Zaman -- fresh from a hundred at -- edging to Root at second slip before a sharp off-cutter bowled

But made a run-a-ball 41 before he was run out going for a sharp single by bowler kicking the ball onto the striker's-end stumps.

But left-handed opener Imam went to his sixth hundred in 27 ODIs -- and first against England -- off 97 balls.

The nephew of Pakistan Inzamam-ul-Haq, upped his tempo by driving left-arm quick for six.

Imam surpassed his previous ODI best of 128 against at Bulawayo last year before he was bowled, giving himself room, by Curran.

The 23-year-old's innings was the highest individual score by a Pakistan batsman against England in an ODI, surpassing the 138 made by Fakhar at

