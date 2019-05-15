Two injured in separate robbery cases in Ghaziabad

A municipal was shot at and injured by three bike-borne robbers in Govind area on Monday night, police said.

The councillor, of municipality was on his way home on a two-wheeler when the accused intercepted him, of Police Upendra Agarwal said.

Verma was shot in the right leg and the accused fled with his gold chain, ring, purse and mobile, the police said.

He is undergoing treatment at a private hospital in

In another incident, a was shot at by robbers when he was returning with his son after closing his shop in G.T Road Ghantaghar on Monday night.

The businessman, (80), and his son, Sanjay, were on their way home when the robbers tried to snatch their bag containing cash. When resisted, the robbers fired at his father and fled with the bag, the DIG said.

Police have launched operations to nab the accused in the two cases.

