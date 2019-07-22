Bajaj Auto launches new CT110 bike; price starting at Rs 37,997

Bajaj Auto Monday launched an all-new version of its entry-level motorcycle model CT110 priced in the range of Rs 37,997 and Rs 44,480 (ex-Showroom Delhi).

The new CT110 comes with raised ground clearance, stronger and bigger crash guards and a suspension that can take on rough road conditions, Bajaj Auto said in a statement.

The bike is powered by a 115cc engine that delivers power of 8.6 PS, it added.

It comes in two variants with the kick start version priced at Rs 37,997 while the electric start option is tagged at Rs 44,480 (ex-showroom Delhi), the company said.

Commenting on the launch, Bajaj Auto President - Motorcycle Business Sarang Kanade said,"the CT range was conceptualised for those customers who demand a robust bike at a reasonable price.

"We believe that the tough new CT 110 provides an even better value with superior performance - a great combination of mileage and power - all at an attractive price."



He said till date the company has sold more than 50 lakh units of the CT range.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)