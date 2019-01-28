Guj govt to go for vote on account instead of full budget

The government would present a vote on account instead of a full budget during the session beginning February 18 in view of the upcoming elections.

As per the schedule released by the Legislative Secretariat Monday, the state Assembly would meet for five days in Gandhinagar for approving the vote on acount.

A Full Budget typically includes the passage of a while a vote on account is sought for proposed expenditure to be incurred in the next few months till the new government takes over.

On the first day of the session, O P Kohli, as per a legislative convention, would address the Assembly.

Nitin Patel, who also handles Finance portfolio, would present the vote on account on February 19, an official release said Monday.

The discussion and voting on the financial proposals would take place on February 21.

"In the view of upcoming elections, state government would present only vote on account for the first four months of this fiscal (2018-19)," said in Assembly

He said a full budget would be presented either in June or July.

