Bangladesh says IS teen not eligible for citizenship

A British teen who joined the Islamic State group has no claim to Bangladeshi nationality, Dhaka's foreign ministry said Wednesday, after the decided to revoke her citizenship.

Shamima Begum, who travelled to in 2015 and now wants to return to Britain after giving birth in a refugee camp in last week, was stripped of her UK citizenship on Tuesday.

The reportedly believed that Begum was entitled to claim citizenship in -- a claim disputed by the South Asian country.

" asserts that Ms is not a Bangladeshi citizen. She is a British citizen by birth and has never applied for dual nationality with Bangladesh," the foreign ministry said in a statement.

"It may also be mentioned that she never visited in the past despite her parental lineage. So, there is no question of her being allowed to enter into Bangladesh," it added.

Tasnime Akunjee, a for Begum's family, earlier said the teen was born in Britain and had never had a Bangladeshi passport.

