Bangladeshi cargo ship capsizes in Hooghly river, all crew members rescued

A Bangladeshi cargo ship capsized in the river in West Bengal's South 24 Parganas district Thursday but all eight crew members, including an Indian, were rescued by local fishermen, police said.

The Ship 'MV Allal Shah' was carrying fly ash and was on its way to from in Kolkata.

As there was low visibility due to dense fog, the ship hit sand bars near Nodakhali area of the district and capsized, police said.

The is a riverine port of the

Eight crew members of the ship - 7 Bangladeshis and one Indian - were rescued by the local fishermen and handed over to the police, they added.

