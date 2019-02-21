Iyer hits record-breaking ton as Mumbai rout Sikkim

Young hit a blazing 147 off 55 balls to help defeat by 154 runs in their Group C opening match of the here Thursday.

Iyer's 147 is the highest T20 score by an Indian. He surpassed the record of Rishabh Pant, who had scored unbeaten 128 for Delhi Daredevils.

His 147 is also the 12th highest score by a batsman in the T20 history.

Cheteshwar Pujara hit an unbeaten 100 in 61 balls, but the effort went in vain as Railways chased down Saurashtra's 189-run target with five wickets in hand at the

At the ground, it was all Iyer show, who took the bowlers to cleansers hammering 15 sixes and seven boundaries as posted a mammoth 258/4 in 20 overs.

The domestic veterans then restricted to 104/7 to start their campaign on a winning note.

lost (11) and young prodigy Prithvi Shaw (10) cheaply and were reduced to 2-22.

But one-down Iyer and experienced joined forces as they hammered the opposition bowlers and conjured a 213-run stand for the third wicket.

It was an absolute carnage with Iyer being the more aggressive of the two.

24-year-old Iyer raced to his 100 in just 38 balls.

Surya too played a handy knockof 63 in just 33 balls with eight boundaries and two other shots over the fence.

Sikkim were never in the hunt to chase the total and their innings ended at 104/7.

For Mumbai, spinner and pacer Shardul Thakur picked two wickets each, while Dhawal Kulkarni, Shubham Ranjane and picked a wicket each.

In another Group C match, Pujara hit a stroke-filed unbeaten 100 off 61 balls, with 14 boundaries and a six, and his team, Saurashtra, to 188/3 in 20 overs.

But contributions from the middle order helped Railways overhaul the target with two balls to spare.

Brief Scores: Mumbai 258/4 ( 147, Surya Kumar Yadav 63, Milind Kumar 2-30) won against Sikkim 104/7 (B B Sharma 32, 19, 2-2, Shardul Thakur 2-13) by 154 runs.

Mumbai 4 points, Sikkim 0 points.

Saurashtra 188/3 (C Pujara 100 not out, 46, 1-30) lost to Railways 190/5 (Mrunal Devdhar 49, P S Singh 40, D A Jadeja 2-27).

Saurashtra 0 points, Railways 4 points.

199/4 (Parth Sahani 90, Abhishek Bhandari 54 not out, Manpreet Singh Grewal 2-34) won against 165/9 (Manpreet Singh 64, Gurkeerat Mann 46, Ishwar Pandey 3-17) by 34 runs. 4 points, 0.

