JUST IN
You are here: Home » Sports » Cricket » Cricket News

Meet Claire Polosak, the first women umpire to stand in men's ODI
Business Standard

BCCI recommends Bumrah, Shami, Jadeja and Poonam Yadav for Arjuna award

Poonam Yadav, is the fourth name to be nominated. She has picked up 63 wickets from 41 ODI's and 74 wickets from 54 T20 games.

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Indian cricket team fast bowlers Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Umesh Yadav and Jasprit Bumrah during a practice session at MAC Stadium on the eve of the first ODI match against Australia, in Chennai. Photo: PTI
Indian cricket team fast bowlers Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Umesh Yadav and Jasprit Bumrah during a practice session at MAC Stadium on the eve of the first ODI match against Australia, in Chennai. Photo: PTI

The BCCI on Saturday recommended India pacers Mohammad Shami and Jasprit Bumrah, all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja and women's team player Poonam Yadav for the Arjuna award.

The decision was taken during the Supreme Court-appointed CoA meeting in the capital.

The 25-year-old Bumrah, who is currently playing in the IPL for Mumbai Indians, is a regular across all three formats for India. He will be spearheading India's campaign in the upcoming World Cup in the UK.

Pacer Shami has been a crucial cog in the Indian bowling set up while all-rounder Jadeja has also made a comeback in the limited overs team and has been named in the 15-member squad for the World Cup in England and Wales.

The 27-year-old leg-spinner, Poonam, is the fourth name to be nominated. She has picked up 63 wickets from 41 ODI's and 74 wickets from 54 T20 games.
First Published: Sat, April 27 2019. 14:15 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY