Seven Indian-origin Australians, including three women, have received the country's top honours for their significant contributions in the field of medicine, music, education and

Jayashri Kulkarni, the Director of the Monash Alfred Psychiatry Research centre, received Member of the Order of (OAM) for her significant service to medicine in the field of psychiatry while a Melbourne-based was awarded the OAM for her service to performing arts through Indian music and dance at the award ceremony held Monday night.

Another Indian-origin woman, was recognised with the OAM medal for her contributions in medicine particularly paediatric liver disease and

Other Indian-origin to receive the OAM were for his contribution towards the community through charitable initiatives, for his significant service to the financial planning sector and to the community.

Canberra-based received the recognition for his service to multiculturalism while Brisbane-based Maha Sinnathamby received the OAM for his contribution to the property industry and the community.

As part of the award ceremonies, over 1,000 around the country were honoured with a record 40 per cent of female representations.

Notable recipients of the award were the former Australian Kevin Rudd, who received the top civilian award Companion of the Order while film received Member of the Order (AM) medal.

"It doesn't matter who you are, where you are from or whether you're known to millions or just a few," was quoted as saying by at the award ceremony.

"Over the last five years, it has been the greatest honour and privilege to recognise and celebrate over 80,000 recipients through the Honours and Awards System," he said.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)