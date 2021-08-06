Berger Paints India net profit jumps 9-fold to Rs 140 crore in June quarter

-
ALSO READ
Betting on pent-up demand, Berger Paints speeds up expansion plans
Asian Paints, Berger Paints hit new highs, gain 15% in a month
Asian Paints, Berger Paints: Can rising crude oil prices dent sentiment?
Earnings analysis: Q4 report card & FY22 outlook amid 2nd Covid wave
Berger Paints Q4 net profit at Rs 209 crore on revenue of Rs 2,026 crore
-
Berger Paints India on Friday reported multi-fold jump in its consolidated net profit to Rs 140.48 crore for the first quarter ended June 30.
The company had posted a net profit of Rs 15.09 crore during the April-June quarter of the previous financial year, Berger Paints India said in a regulatory filing.
Its revenue from operations during April-June 2021 rose 93.22 per cent to Rs 1,798.49 crore, against Rs 930.76 crore in the year-ago period.
Total expenses stood at Rs 1,624.36 crore, a jump of 80.20 per cent as compared with Rs 901.42 crore a year ago.
"The group's business operations during the current quarter were impacted due to the COVID-19 pandemic and consequent lockdowns," the company said.
It has taken into account the possible impact of COVID-19 in preparation of the financial results, including assessment of recoverability of its assets.
"The group will continue to monitor any material changes to future economic conditions," it added.
Shares of Berger Paints India Ltd on Friday fell 1.16 per cent to close at Rs 828.55 apiece on the BSE.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU